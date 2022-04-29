Perdomo started at third base and went 0-for-2 with two walks in Thursday's 8-3 loss to the Cardinals.

This was Perdomo's second start at the hot corner, as the Diamondbacks prepare to give the prospect consistent plate appearances now that shortstop Nick Ahmed his back. It's not yet known if the organization will move him back to Triple-A once Josh Rojas (oblique) is ready. In the past, the Diamondbacks acknowledged Rojas' greatest asset was versatility, and they could have him fill that role instead of being the primary third baseman.