Perdomo started at third base and went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Cubs.

Perdomo shifted from his normal shortstop position to make his second start of the season at third base, as shortstop prospect Jordan Lawlar was promoted and made his MLB debut. The switch-hitting Perdomo's been the primary starter at shortstop against right-handers, but that changed Thursday with the arrival of Lawlar. If the Diamondbacks continue to align as they did Thursday, then it's likely Perdomo will qualify as a corner infielder next season. In addition to two starts at the hot corner, he's also played parts of 11 other games at third base, either when he started at another position or entered a game late.