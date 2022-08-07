Perdomo is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.
Perdomo is 2-for-13 with a home run, four RBI, two runs and a stolen base through five games in August and will head to the bench Sunday. Sergio Alcantara will take over at shortstop in the series finale versus Colorado.
