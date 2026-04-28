Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Still sitting Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Perdomo (ankle) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers.
Perdomo sustained a left ankle sprain Saturday against the Padres and is being held out of the starting nine Tuesday for a second consecutive game. Jose Fernandez is receiving another start at shortstop in his place while James McCann enters the lineup at catcher.
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