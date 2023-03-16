Perdomo sustained a chest contusion during Wednesday's spring game, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Perdomo and Diego Castillo (neck) collided on the first play of the game and eventually were removed after spending several minutes on the ground. It was later confirmed that Perdomo sustained a chest contusion, while Castillo is dealing with neck spasms.
