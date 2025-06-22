Perdomo went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Rockies.

Perdomo's fifth-inning long ball provided the Diamondbacks' margin of victory. The shortstop had gone just 2-for-22 (.901) with two walks and four strikeouts over his previous five games. Perdomo hit .309 in May, but he's at just .183 (13-for-71) in June. He's posted a .260/.355/.414 slash line, eight homers, 51 RBI, 39 runs scored and 11 stolen bases over 75 contests this season.