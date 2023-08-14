Perdomo went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Padres.

Perdomo hasn't done well in August, as this was his first multi-hit effort of the month. He's gone 7-for-30 (.233) over his last 11 contests. The shortstop is still seeing a starting role against right-handers, but he's been at the bottom of the lineup in his last two games. Perdomo has a .270/.371/.405 slash line with six homers, 38 RBI, 50 runs scored and 13 stolen bases over 100 contests, but it's tough to see him rebounding well enough to bump Corbin Carroll out of the leadoff spot.