Perdomo batted second and went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 9-0 win over Baltimore.

Perdomo capped the Diamondbacks' four-homer night with a solo shot in the bottom of the eighth inning, his second home run of the season. A recent move to the top of the order, where he's replacing Ketel Marte (hamstring), should boost Perdomo's production, but he was just 1-for-12 in the first four games following his promotion before breaking out Wednesday. The shortstop is batting .333/.389/.511 with four extra-base hits and a team-leading 13 RBI through 55 plate appearances (13 games).