Perdomo went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Sunday's 1-0 win over Colorado.

Perdomo extended a hit streak to six games with a second-inning single, after which he stole his 11th base over 46 games. That's two more than the shortstop had in 98 games last year, and he's threatening the career-high 16 swipes he posted in 2023 across 144 games. Perdomo is enjoying his most productive season since becoming a full-time starter in 2022.