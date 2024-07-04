Perdomo went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Dodgers.

Perdomo singled in each of his first two trips to the plate and swiped second following the latter, giving his first stolen base of the campaign. It marked the shortstop's sixth multi-hit effort of the season and he's now hit safely in three straight games, raising his average to .275 in the process.