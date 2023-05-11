Perdomo went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Marlins.

The shortstop has four steals on the season, but three of them have come in his last two games as he adds another element to his blistering start. Through 91 plate appearances, Perdomo is slashing .373/.460/.573 with two homers, 15 runs and 18 RBI, and while his .448 BABIP won't last, the 23-year-old appears to have locked down the starting job for Arizona -- a role that could belong to Perdomo for a while, as top prospect Jordan Lawlar seems to have hit a wall at Double-A.