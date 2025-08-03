Perdomo went 0-for-2 with three walks, two stolen bases and one run scored in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Athletics.

Perdomo had just two steals in all of July, and it took him just two contests in August to match that number. The shortstop has been held hitless in six of his last eight games, but he's racked up a 6:2 BB:K in that span to stay effective at getting on base. Overall, he's posted a career-high 17 steals while adding 11 home runs, 75 RBI, 58 runs scored and a .274/.376/.421 slash line across 110 games.