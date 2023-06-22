Perdomo went 1-for-5 with an RBI and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Brewers.

Perdomo swiped second and third base in the eighth inning after a run-producing single but remained there when the next two batters struck out. The steals gave him nine over 60 games, the same number of thefts he had in 2022 over 148 contests. He had three minor league seasons in which he achieved double-digit steals.