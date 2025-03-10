Perdomo went 1-for-1 with two walks and two stolen bases in Sunday's split-squad game against the Athletics.

Perdomo has delivered for the Diamondbacks this spring after signing a four-year contract extension. He's gone 8-for-24 (.333) with four walks, building off improving on-base skills the last two seasons following a rude introduction to major league pitching during his rookie 2022 season. Sunday's two thefts were his first of the Cactus League. While his overall fantasy profile doesn't grab one's attention, Perdomo does provide some value in steals; he swiped 16 bags in 2023 (144 games) and nine in an injury-shortened 2024 (98 games).