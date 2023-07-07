Perdomo is not in the lineup Friday against the Pirates.
Perdomo has been an emerging everyday presence for the Diamondbacks this season and was just named as a replacement for the NL All-Star team, but he's quietly slumping at a 1-for-20 clip over his last seven games. Nick Ahmed will start at shortstop and bat eighth Friday versus Pittsburgh.
