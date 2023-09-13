Perdomo is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Mets.
Jordan Lawlar will start at shortstop and Emmanuel Rivera (shoulder) is back in action at third base. Perdomo has batted just .115 with a .439 OPS in 35 plate appearances since the calendar flipped to September.
