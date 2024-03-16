Perdomo took grounders Saturday after imaging on his left knee came back negative, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Perdomo hurt his knee earlier this week on a slide during Cactus League play, but he's managed to avoid a serious injury. It's not clear when he might be cleared to play in a game, but Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said he's not concerned about his shortstop's availability for Opening Day.