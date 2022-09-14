Perdomo went 1-for-3 in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Dodgers.

Perdomo collected on of the three singles Arizona batters managed to produce in a second consecutive shutout. The young shortstop endured a brutal August, batting .137, but Perdomo has been better in September. The 22-year-old rookie is 8-for-27 (.296) in 12 games this month.

More News