Perdomo went 0-for-3 with two walks and two stolen bases in Sunday's 9-8 loss to the Nationals.

Perdomo has shown solid plate discipline with four walks over his last three games, but he's gone 0-for-5 in that span. His steals Sunday were his first since April 4. The shortstop is slashing .380/.470/.592 with two home runs, three thefts, 17 RBI and 15 runs scored through 87 plate appearances while playing in a strong-side platoon role. Nick Ahmed starts at shortstop versus southpaws.