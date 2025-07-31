Perdomo went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 7-2 loss to the Tigers.

While the shortstop had a big day at the plate, highlighted by a solo shot off Tommy Kahnle in the ninth inning, Perdomo was fighting the ball in the field, committing two errors that added three unearned runs to Ryne Nelson's ledger. Perdomo snapped an 0-for-16 skid with the performance, but he wraps up July with a .322/.431/.456 slash line on the month, along with two homers, two steals, 11 runs and a whopping 17 RBI in 25 games.