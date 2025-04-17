Perdomo went 1-for-2 with two walks, a stolen base, two RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 6-4 win at Miami.
Perdomo launched his third homer of the season Wednesday -- already matching his 2024 total -- and followed up with another productive performance in Thursday's series finale. The shortstop has been one of the biggest surprises in baseball early in 2025, as he's tied for fifth in MLB with 18 RBI and has a .317/.427/.492 slash line through 84 plate appearances.
