Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Monday that Perdomo will remain the leadoff batter "for a little while," Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. "I want to stay with it and we'll see how it goes. We're just looking for somebody to see pitches and hand it off to the next group of guys."

Perdomo batted leadoff for the third straight game Monday and fourth time in the past six games. It's unclear if Lovullo plans to have Perdomo atop the order against both lefties and righties. The one time he batted leadoff against a lefty was when he started at second base for a resting Ketel Marte, who has been the primary leadoff batter against southpaws. Additionally, there's the desire to maintain Nick Ahmed, who normally starts at shortstop against lefties, fresh.