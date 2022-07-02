Perdomo went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's 9-3 win over the Rockies.

Perdomo has hits in two straight contests after experiencing a nasty nine-game slump during which the rookie was hitless over 27 at-bats. He also endured a 1-for-22 start to the season. Arizona coaches are not surprised by Perdomo's struggles against MLB pitching and have been working on the finer points of hitting when time permits, Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic reports. However, with Perdomo the everyday shortstop while Nick Ahmed (shoulder) is done for the season, he won't get a lot of downtime.