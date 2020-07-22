Vargas got a start at first base late in summer camp, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Vargas displayed a big bat during summer camp and the exhibition games in Los Angeles, which has manager Torey Lovullo thinking creatively about how to get him in the lineup. The switch-hitting utility infielder has a career .968 OPS against left-handers, which Lovullo might be able to exploit. Vargas came up as a middle infielder and played third base, but he's blocked at those spots. That leaves first base, where he's blocked, and designated hitter.