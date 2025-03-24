The Diamondbacks on Sunday reassigned Vargas to minor-league camp, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Vargas competed for the final bench spot on the roster but lost out due to Garrett Hampson due to the latter's greater position versatility. Hampson's ability to play three infield positions, all three outfield spots and speed/baserunning advantage won out.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Pushes for roster spot•
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: NRI deal with Arizona•
-
Ildemaro Vargas: Becomes free agent•
-
Nationals' Ildemaro Vargas: Fills in for resting Garcia•
-
Nationals' Ildemaro Vargas: Sitting in second straight•
-
Nationals' Ildemaro Vargas: Absent from lineup•