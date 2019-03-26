Vargas rejoined the Diamondbacks' big-league group ahead of Tuesday's exhibition finale versus the White Sox, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

Though Vargas was sent to Triple-A Reno just two days earlier, general manager Mike Hazen walked that decision back Tuesday, stating that the 27-year-old is the top internal candidate to fill the last available spot on the Opening Day roster. The spot opened up when outfielder Steven Souza suffered a serious-looking left knee injury in Monday's exhibition versus the White Sox that will almost certainly require him to start the season on the injured list. A utility infielder by trade, Vargas does have some limited experience in the outfield, but he'll probably amount to little more than an emergency option there. Instead, Souza's injury should prove more beneficial to the likes of Ketel Marte and Adam Jones, who now seemingly have clear paths to everyday roles in center and right field, respectively.