Vargas was recalled from Triple-A Reno prior to Tuesday's game against the Rockies.

He is not in the lineup against lefty Kyle Freeland. Look for Vargas to assume a bench infielder role over the rest of the season. He has hit .403/.453/.573 with two home runs, one steal, 11 walks and five strikeouts in 28 games at Triple-A, but his .260/.296/.391 slash line in the majors is a better gauge of the 28-year-old's offensive capabilities.

