Vargas went 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI in Sunday's 15-5 loss to the Nationals.

Vargas wrapped up the weekend series with multi-hit efforts in back-to-back games, a development that could help him reclaim a regular role in the Arizona lineup. He's effectively been vying for one spot in the everyday lineup with Jarrod Dyson, with Ketel Marte typically bouncing between second base and the outfield depending on whether Dyson or Vargas receives a start.