Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Batting second in series finale
Vargas will start at second base and bat out of the two hole in Thursday's game against the Pirates.
The Diamondbacks are holding out several regulars for the day game after the night game, opening the door for Vargas to pick up his fourth start of the season. The 27-year-old has displayed some solid contact skills and speed during his time in the minors but has yet to make much of an impression in a limited sample of action at the big-league level (66 wRC+ over 62 plate appearances).
