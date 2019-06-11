Vargas went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Monday's 13-8 win over the Phillies.

The 27-year-old doubled his homer total on the year by going yard in the fifth and ninth innings -- part of an eight-HR explosion by the D-backs that set a new club record, and a 13-HR slugfest between the two teams that set a new major-league record. Vargas is now slashing .266/.298/.413 through 42 games with 12 RBI and 16 runs.