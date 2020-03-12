Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Cementing roster spot
Vargas is hitting .394 (13-for-33) with three extra-base hits, three RBI, five runs scored and one stolen base over 12 Cactus League games.
Vargas leads the Diamondbacks in spring at-bats and hits and is sealing a spot on the Opening Day roster as the utility infielder. The 27-year-old Vargas appeared in 92 games for Arizona in 2019, playing mostly second base and a handful of starts at shortstop and third base.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Ties it, then finishes it•
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Back in majors•
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Shipped to minors•
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Swats fifth homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Starts at second base Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Healthy scratch•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 50 keepers based on 2019 ADP
Sure, in some leagues, it's as easy as keeping your best players, but for leagues that apply...
-
ACES: Who has the stuff to break out?
Aaron Sauceda takes a look back at 2019's best pitchers with his exclusive ACES metric, which...
-
Top 10 prospects to stash
Willing to wait for a big payoff? Scott White has some stashing suggestions.
-
No. 1 Contenders: Shortstop
Bargain shortstops who could become No. 1 at the position for 2021? Here are five candidates.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
No. 1 Contenders: Third base
Bargain third basemen who could become No. 1 at the position for 2021? Here are five candidates.