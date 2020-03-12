Vargas is hitting .394 (13-for-33) with three extra-base hits, three RBI, five runs scored and one stolen base over 12 Cactus League games.

Vargas leads the Diamondbacks in spring at-bats and hits and is sealing a spot on the Opening Day roster as the utility infielder. The 27-year-old Vargas appeared in 92 games for Arizona in 2019, playing mostly second base and a handful of starts at shortstop and third base.