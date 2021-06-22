Vargas has been outrighted to Triple-A Reno after clearing waivers, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

Vargas has slashed a terrible .137/.200/.176 across 55 major-league plate appearances with the Diamondbacks, Cubs and Pirates this season. He didn't attract any interest on waivers after being DFA'd by Arizona on Saturday, so he'll continue to provide the club infield depth at Reno for the time being.