Vargas went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 10-5 win over the Red Sox.

Vargas has gone deep twice over his last five games, giving him three homers on the year. He's also racked up 10 RBI over his last eight contests as he continues to get a chance to play semi-regularly as the Diamondbacks have faced five southpaws over their last eight games. Through 65 plate appearances this season, Vargas has a .254/.262/.460 slash line. The switch hitter figures to continue filling a utility role for the remainder of the season.