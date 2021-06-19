Vargas was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Vargas has already been designated for assignment three previous times this season. He cleared waivers the first time after getting dropped from the Cubs' 40-man roster in late March but was picked up by the Pirates after the Cubs DFA'd him again in mid-May. He lasted less than two weeks in Pittsburgh before being DFA'd yet again and traded to the Diamondbacks. It seems that teams like him enough to keep him around for a few weeks on the end of their bench, so it's possible he'll get claimed yet again this time around. The move clears a spot for the Diamondbacks to add the newly-signed Jake Faria.