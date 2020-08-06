Vargas was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Thursday.
Vargas is 3-for-20 with five strikeouts through eight appearances this season, so it isn't overly surprising to see him cast off Arizona's roster with teams needing to trim from 30 to 28 active players. The 29-year-old hit .269/.299/.413 across 92 games last season and could draw interest on waivers as a utility option.
