Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Draws first start
Vargas will start at third base and bat second Sunday against the Dodgers.
Vargas was recalled to the majors after Steven Souza (knee) required season-ending surgery. Sunday will mark his first start of the season and he'll draw a tough matchup against Walker Buehler. He has appeared in two of the team's three games this season, once as a pinch-hitter and once as a defensive replacement.
