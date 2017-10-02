Vargas went 3-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and four RBI in Sunday's 14-2 win over the Royals.

Vargas didn't get his first plate appearance until the fifth inning, yet still produced a tremendous line. He hit an RBI single in the fifth, then added an RBI ground out in the sixth and a two-run single in the seventh. To top it all off, Vargas led off the ninth inning with his first career double. The 26-year-old rookie came in with a .111/.111/.111 line through nine at-bats, but raised it to .308/.308/.385 with this effort.