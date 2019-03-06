Vargas went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's spring game against the Royals.

Vargas batted leadoff and served as designated hitter Tuesday and came up with an RBI-double during the second inning. The 27-year-old is putting together a fantastic spring training as he is 10-for-22 with five runs scored and seven RBI in nine games.

More News
Our Latest Stories