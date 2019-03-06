Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Drives in two runs
Vargas went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's spring game against the Royals.
Vargas batted leadoff and served as designated hitter Tuesday and came up with an RBI-double during the second inning. The 27-year-old is putting together a fantastic spring training as he is 10-for-22 with five runs scored and seven RBI in nine games.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Records first career homer, stolen base•
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Recalled from minors•
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Sent back down•
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Produces five-hit game•
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Optioned to minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...
-
12-Team Roto mock draft
Heath Cummings looked for balance and upside in this week's Rotisserie mock draft.
-
Hitters due for regression
Heath Cummings has seven hitters due for regression, but not all of it is negative.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
NL-only Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your knowledge of the player pool like a league-specific auction. Our Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball draft guide, rankings
SportsLine's team of experts and advanced computer model just revealed their 2019 draft ki...