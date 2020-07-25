Vargas entered Friday's game as a pinch hitter for Jake Lamb and remained in the game at first base. He struck out in his at-bat.
Vargas was one of the Diamondbacks' best hitters during summer camp, and manager Torey Lovullo vowed to find ways to get his bat in the lineup. The switch-hitting utility infielder could be a primary pinch hitter for Arizona in addition to spelling all infielders on random days.
