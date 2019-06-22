Vargas entered Friday's game after Ketel Marte left with a groin injury. He went 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in an 11-5 loss to the Giants.

Vargas has been an adequate fill-in for the Diamondbacks, getting starts in place of the injured Wilmer Flores (foot) when Marte lines up in the outfield. Manager Torey Lovullo will likely exercise caution with Marte, who has been the Diamondbacks' most impactful hitter (3.6 WAR), so Vargas could get starts over the weekend. The 27-year-old utility infielder is slashing .267/.308/.393 over a career-high 143 plate appearances.