Vargas went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Mets.

Vargas collected multiple hits for the fourth time in his last five starts. He's getting three-to-four starts per week while helping to fill in for the injured Wilmer Flores (foot) and hitting .412 (14-for-34) over nine games since his callup. The Diamondbacks have not given a timetable for Flores' return, so anticipate him staying in the majors for the short term, sharing second base with Ketel Marte.