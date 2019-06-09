Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Fills in at third
Vargas started at third base and went 0-for-3 with a walk in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Blue Jays.
Vargas stepped in for third sacker Eduardo Escobar who was given an off day. He has been getting regular duty at second base with Wilmer Flores (foot) sidelined and started five of the last seven games.
