Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Gets leadoff chance
Vargas will start at second base and serve as the Diamondbacks' leadoff hitter Wednesday against the Padres.
Jarrod Dyson will check out of the lineup with a lefty (Eric Lauer) on the bump for San Diego, opening the door for Vargas to set the table for the second time this season. The leadoff assignment gives Vargas some more intrigue than usual for DFS purposes, though it's worth noting he's only been a career .218/.227/.333 (43 wRC+) hitter in his limited opportunities to date at the MLB level.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Returns to majors•
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Benched after three straight starts•
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Batting second in series finale•
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Receives leadoff look•
-
Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Returns to big leagues•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Pitching regression candidates
Heath Cummings highlights seven pitchers headed for regression.
-
Scott White's 'Do Not Drop' list
Want to know who to add? We've got you covered several times over. Who to drop, though, is...