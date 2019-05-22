Vargas will start at second base and serve as the Diamondbacks' leadoff hitter Wednesday against the Padres.

Jarrod Dyson will check out of the lineup with a lefty (Eric Lauer) on the bump for San Diego, opening the door for Vargas to set the table for the second time this season. The leadoff assignment gives Vargas some more intrigue than usual for DFS purposes, though it's worth noting he's only been a career .218/.227/.333 (43 wRC+) hitter in his limited opportunities to date at the MLB level.