Vargas started at first base and went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Monday's 11-5 loss to the Giants.

Vargas received the start at first base in the first game without the injured Tyler Locklear (elbow), who placed on the 10-day injured list Monday. The Diamondbacks are now without their top two first baseman, as Locklear joins Pavin Smith (quadriceps) on the IL. Arizona is expected to get by with a combination of Vargas, Tim Tawa and James McCann.