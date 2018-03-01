Vargas (hand) has appeared in six Cactus League games for the Diamondbacks this spring after undergoing right hamate bone surgery in October.

Vargas was expected to be healthy by the time spring camp rolled around, and he's been given a shot to show his potential in front of the organization after appearing in 12 big-league games last season. In 11 at-bats thus far, Vargas has picked up two hits and one RBI while adding three walks and should continue to receive more reps throughout the spring.