Vargas was a healthy scratch from Monday's lineup against the Dodgers, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

The Diamondbacks originally had Ketel Marte (groin) starting in center field in his first game back, but the team felt it would be better if Marte were at second base, prompting the lineup change. Tim Locastro is now starting in center field, with Marte at the keystone and Vargas available off the bench.