Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Idle Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vargas is out of the lineup for Friday's game against Minnesota.
Vargas will yield to Tim Tawa at first base on Friday for a second straight game. Vargas has six hits in his last 17 at-bats, a stretch that spans six games.
