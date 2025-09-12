Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Late add to lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vargas will bat second and play second base Friday against Minnesota.
Vargas was left out of the initial starting nine Friday, but he'll jump into the lineup after Ketel Marte (foot) was scratched. Vargas has generated a hit in five of his last six games.
