Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Launches homer in five-hit night
Vargas went 5-for-6 with a home run, three runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 18-2 victory over the Giants.
Vargas homered to deep left center off Drew Pomeranz in the first inning for his second long ball of the season. Overall, the Diamondbacks scored 18 runs to set a new record at Oracle Park. The 27-year-old played a big part in Arizona's success and has been a solid addition after getting recalled from Triple-A Reno to fill in for Wilmer Flores while he recovers from a foot contusion. In 28 games with Arizona, Vargas is batting .246/.246/.385 with 10 runs scored, six RBI, and a stolen base.
