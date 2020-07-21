Vargas hit a solo home run and a single in Monday's 12-1 loss in an exhibition game against the Dodgers, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Vargas provided Monday's lone highlight for the Diamondbacks, who lost both exhibition games to the Dodgers by a combined score of 21-3. He's swung a hot bat during summer camp and is expected to be part of the 30-man roster that opens the season Friday in San Diego.